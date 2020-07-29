Kim J Abplanalp

1956-2020

Kim J Abplanalp passed away on July 26, 2020 after a brief but valiant fight against brain cancer. Kim was born on June 11, 1956 to Jay & Euelues Abplanalp in Vernal, UT. He loved Vernal & used to tell stories of riding his horse to the gas station to buy peanuts & a Coke.

As a child his family moved to Cottonwood Heights where his dad ran a service station - Jay's Gulf. Kim married the love of his life, Sandra Ames on August 29, 1978. Oh, how he loved her. Together they raised four boys: Chance, RD, Joel, & Bryce in Riverton, UT.

He was always a cowboy at heart & passed that love of rodeo down to most of his kids. Kim worked nearly his entire career at Hercules (& whatever other company it became along the way) until he retired with Northrop Grumman just last year. He loved his job & met many wonderful people. He was so proud of the work they did.

Kim loved to hunt & fish with his friends & family. He loved hunting pheasants in South Dakota or bears in Canada, but he especially loved his cabin in Fruitland. Our family has many wonderful memories there hunting & fishing & being together. Kim loved his family.

He is survived by his beautiful wife who he loved dearly, Sandi; his four boys: Chance, Ryan (Jetta), Joel, & Bryce (Jeffrey); five grandchildren that he adored & was so proud of: Blaze, McKaylee, Rev, LaRue, & Ridge; and his siblings Pamela (Bill) & David (Flora). His loving parents preceded him in death & surely welcomed him home. Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, & all the doctors & nurses & others that treated Kim & supported our family.

A viewing will be held Thursday July 30 from 6-8pm at Larkin Mortuary (3688 W 12600 S Riverton, UT.) Due to health department guidelines, a small private funeral will be held Friday July 31 at 11am at Larkin Mortuary, preceded by a 30 minute viewing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store