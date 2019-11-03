|
|
Kim Jackson Bodily, DVM
1950 - 2019
Kim Jackson Bodily, DVM died on November 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side, in Ivins, Utah of Metastasic Meloma . He was born March 6, 1950 in Murray, Utah to Vahl and Mary Jackson Bodily. He married the love of his life Katherine (Kathy) McQuade Bodily on February 14, 1999.
Kim lived in Holladay, Utah and attended Olympus High School. He graduated in 1978 from Kansas State University as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the top of his class. He also completed an internship at Auburn University in Small Animal Surgery and Medicine.
He is survived by his wife Katherine (Kathy) McQuade Bodily of Ivins, Utah. Daughters: Corene (Cori) Bodily Goodmansen of Tacoma, Washington; Julie Kirkpatrick, of Pleasant Grove, Utah. Sons: Steve Nelson of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Terrell Bodily, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Drew Bodily of Salt Lake City, Utah. Eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
For nearly 40 years Kim cared deeply for the welfare of the animals he treated. He was a highly respected Veterinarian that had amazing compassion for all his animal patients. The highlight of Kim's life was when he set up his house call practice, Pet House Call & Hospital, Inc. He added highly sophisticated dental procedures including oral surgical care to his practice.
Kim was a dedicated and involved member of Spirit of the Desert Episcopal Church. He served as Junior Warden and was loved dearly by the parish that he loved.
Always known for his witty sense of humor and wild cycling in St. George he was able to keep this spirit until the very end.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday November 6th at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT.
For family and friends there will be a reception at the LDS Valley View Church at 3820 South 2000 East Holladay, UT from 6-8pm.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Switchpoint and/or PAWS (Providing Animals With Support).
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2019