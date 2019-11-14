|
|
Kim McLayne Madsen
1940~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Kim McLayne Madsen passed away early in the morning on November 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kim was born in Manti, Utah on August 23, 1940, to Buddy and Thora Madsen. He worked for the Denver Rio Grande Railroad and retired in 2002 after 43 years of service. Kim was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved to golf with his two sons, dance, sing, play pool, hunt and fish, and was a fan of the Denver Broncos and the Utah Jazz. He was compassionate and kind to family, friends, and animals. His greatest joy came from his loving family and the laughs and memories we all share. He was a charismatic, wonderful man who loved his family dearly. We will forever remember and miss his smiling kindness, his loving hugs, quick wit, and twinkling blue eyes. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cletah Madsen and his sister Mitzi (Kay) Peterson. His children April (Robert) Ycmat, David (Christina) Madsen, and Todd (Mirjam) Madsen as well as his loving grandchildren Ryan, Danielle, Mckenzie, McLayne, Skylar, and Cameron, great-grandson Jett as well as many other amazing nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Buddy and Thora, Stan and Josephine Van Fleet and his sister-in-law Pat Bratton. Viewing will be held on Friday, November 15 at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S Highland Drive in Holladay, UT 84117 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 16th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6710 S 1300 E Midvale, UT 84047. Viewing will be at 10:00 am and services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens in Millcreek, UT. Condolences may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/kim-mclayne-madsen/
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019