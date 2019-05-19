Kimball Murphy Young

1950 ~ 2019

Kimball Murphy Young, the best husband and father ever, died suddenly at his home in West Jordan, Utah on May 17, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1950 to Kay and Marvel Young joining his big sister Nalani and soon followed by brother Sid and sister Lori. He grew up in North Ogden, Utah and later moved with his family to Anaheim, California where he graduated from Katella High School in 1968. He attended BYU and found a knack for success in finance and real estate. Kim was a devoted and loving husband and father. He found eternal joy when he married his sweetheart Carol Love on August 3, 2002 in the Timpanogos Temple and together united a loving family of 9 children. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in Bishoprics, High Counsels, Sunday School Presidencies and his favorite calling as Gospel Doctrine teacher. He was passionate about studying the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived it. Kim was a true BYU fan, and loved the Angels and Broncos. He never missed an opportunity to attend grandchildren's events.

He is survived by his wife Carol Love Young, siblings Nalani Wight (Gary), Sid Young (Marcia) and Lori (Doug) Stewart. He is also survived by children, Tamara Love (Brett), Jeff Frederick (Stephanie), Andy Young (Mandy) Laura Holt (Byran), Jared Young (Matia), Brad Frederick (Lindsey), Matt Young (Ronnett), Heather Russell (Adam), Nicole Woodley (Loren). He was grandpa to Matthew, Jonah, Mason, Ellie, Jessica, Mikayla, Ashlynn, Sean, Kade, Jaidyn, Jaden, Dylan, Cora, Logan, Sierra, Mitchell, Cambree, Brevin, Breleigh, Tamsyn, Colton, Julia, Shayla, Brooklyn, Nevaeh, Harleigh, Emma, Peyton, Cooper, Lydia and Beckett.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jordan Oaks Ward 9353 S. Judd Lane, West Jordan, Utah with a viewing prior at 10:30 a.m. as well as the night before from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on May 19, 2019