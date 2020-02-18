|
One of earth's truly beautiful souls was called home this Valentine's Day. Kimberly Lynn White, or as many knew her, Kimcankickit, was a bright light in an all-too-often dark world. The 32 yr old wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend lived a highly-concentrated life catalyzed by her diagnosis of a very rare and especially aggressive form of cancer in 2014.
Kim loved pushing her body. Her athletic prowess earned her a soccer scholarship to Iowa Western Community College where her scoring ability caught the eyes of coaches at The University of Iowa. She was offered a full-ride scholarship to keep using her skills at the Division 1 level. After a gruesome knee injury she thought her life was over. But shortly after arriving in Iowa City she met her soul mate, Treagan, who was starting his second year of dental school. Kim earned her Bachelor's of Sciences degree in Health Coaching. After mourning one late term miscarriage on the date of his dental school graduation, they finally welcomed their daughter Hensleigh into the world in 2012. They felt inspired to move to Utah after school despite not having any concrete reasons. After finding a home and announcing another pregnancy, Kim suddenly started having heart palpitations and losing her breathe during daily activities. In the following years she would endure 50+ surgeries and procedures.
For six years she beat the sinister disease, despite being given a poor prognosis and a life sentence of 2-3 months, while blossoming into a world-wide inspiration through her unwillingness to let her mind succumb to this corporal contamination. She used her influence to reveal God's existence in the details of our lives, to encourage each of us to be grateful for our flawed body, and to embolden all to take control of their own life's direction. Most couldn't tell she was ill or that she was in terrible pain because she shunned the negative and strived to emit only positivity, light and happiness. She was conscious of her flaws but furiously fought to overcome them. She adored her family and friends and loved to be with them. She lived for her daughter who gave her the will to fight. She voraciously sought adventure and memory-making...often dragging along hesitant participants. She pushed everyone who knew her to be better. She showed us that true happiness has little to do with our circumstances and everything to do with our mindset. She had the gift of discernment, knowing when people needed help or when something needed to be done...and she'd take action on those feelings! She had put her life on a very steep upward trajectory that surely continues this day in Paradise!
She is survived by her husband Treagan, her daughter Hensleigh, her parents Gary L. and Jane Olsen, her siblings Nick (Chelsea), Ashlee, Mike, Jenny (Dex) and Morgan (Derek). She is reunited with her two baby boys, her grandparents, nephew Will and many cheering angels.
Rest now darling, breathe deeply, and reacquaint yourself to a life without pain. Through your effort, you've managed to change this world for the better. Thank you for becoming something we can all strive to emulate. Save us a spot!
Kim didn't just battle cancer, she documented and shared it with the entire world. Every sacred moment was gifted to strangers who were searching to overcome their own loneliness and pain.
The triumphs and miracles, the darkness and agony were shared with everyone. Her vulnerability saved lives all over the world and brought together an army of warriors who were deep in their own struggles. She fought for love and gave us all a new reservoir of strength to cherish every single day and live it like it was our last. Kim is dancing in heaven and wants us to join her in celebrating her victorious life. If you follow her, know her, felt love from her words, felt light from her eyes, or felt touched by her fight, please come and celebrate with us. We will honor her tenacity, courage, and bravery together with a dance party, just as she would want it! This Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. in a Davis County Location that will be announced on INSTAGRAM @kimcankickit and @heyurkimshusband
In lieu of flowers we hope you would consider donating to the venmo account, @kimcankickit's where the proceeds will go to finish Kim's "Stiry" documentary and any remainder will go to her non-profit organization Lifted by Angels.
