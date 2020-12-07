1/1
Kimberly Renae Hatch
1971 - 2020
North Salt Lake, Utah-How can one choose the words to describe the brightest light in their lives? That's our Kim. Our beloved Kimberly Renae Hatch passed away December 3. Remarkable in all aspects of life, she was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, niece, teacher extraordinaire and friend. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served an honorable mission in Uruguay as well as many church callings, the latest being primary chorister. She left a legacy of selflessness and love as displayed through her exuberant support of her family, but most of all, the thousands of students she has nurtured through her many years as a chemistry/ biology teacher. Kim connected with her students through her kind patient actions in the classroom. She related to others in a way that encouraged them to learn all while making them feel special and understood and always did so with laughter and music. She called them her Hatchlings. Her contagious laugh never ceased to filled the room. She is survived by her parents Steve and Barbara Hatch, her siblings Kristen, Andrea, Mike, David her nieces and nephews (her babies) Kaid, Karkar, Bellies, Brenn, Mo mo, Roro and Kings. Her kind and powerful words are viewed by her students everyday when they walk in her classroom, "Take your wings and fly. Don't be bogged down by the burdened of perfection, just BE and enjoy, don't save anything for the swim back." In loving words of Kim herself, we miss and love you and feel blessed to have you in our lives for the time we had. Ps. Her damn cat outlived her.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Hatch was my AP bio teacher this year. I am so sad to see her go, she made me want to learn. She was an amazing person who never let anything dull her light. I love you Hatch, rest in peace
Trista
Student
December 6, 2020
A dear friend whose love for life was contagious. Musically talented beyond words. I loved working with her in primary when I was the chorister and she was the pianist. We worked on 2 primary programs together and her ideas brought a spirit to the program that was felt by all. I miss her bright smile and I selfless love for everyone. She is dearly missed by many.
Sherry Smith
Friend
December 6, 2020
Hatch was my teacher and one of my most favorite teachers. She was funny and kind to everyone. We would play games in class that had nothing to do with Bio but they made her smile and the class enjoyed them. She would play some of her favorite music and share stories about past classes. She talked about her niece and how much she adored her. She hung up art from students with their names signed just in case they became famous one day. Hatch was an amazing teacher and I can speak for all of her students when I say that. She was an Angel in disguise and we’ll miss her❤
Lindsey
Student
