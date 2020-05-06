|
|
Kipp Marvin Matthews
07/27/1950 - 05/01/2020
Sandy, UT-Kipp Marvin Matthews passed May 1, 2020 in Mount Pleasant, UT. Born July 27, 1950, Midvale, UT to Don & Helen Rushton Matthews. He worked for Sandy city water department Where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his two amazing children, Mason (Mina) & Erin. Kipp married the love of his life Selena. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Kipps home. A graveside service will be held Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant City Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Online condolence www.rasmussenmortuary.com/obituaries
Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2020