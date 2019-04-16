|
|
Kirk Ray Monson
1946 - 2019
Centerville, UT-Kirk passed away Wed, Apr 10. Born to Ray & Elese Monson Feb 7, 1946. Married Judy Haldeen Gunnell in the Salt Lake Temple Aug 7, 1973. Friends may pay respects Thurs, Apr 18 at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful from 6 to 8 p.m. or Fri, Apr 19 at Rick's Creek Chapel from 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. (Rick's Creek Chapel - 1475 N 50 E, Centerville, UT) Burial will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019