Kirk Rex Schwendiman

1984-2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Kirk Rex Schwendiman was born on December 10, 1984 and passed away on May 28, 2019. Kirk was born in Plano, TX and then moved to Salt Lake City with his mom and sister where he started Jr High. After graduating from Bountiful High School, he returned to Dallas for work and developed his love for the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Stars. As a young man Kirk would be the number one pick of every youth football team in Plano Texas. He was fast, worked hard, and was a leader when he played. His youth basketball team went undefeated and won championships every year. As a young adult he played on his high school golf team and he found great joy in the day he finally beat his dad at a game he loved. Kirk loved his sisters and always found ways to make them laugh and smile. He was kind hearted and always wanted the best for his nieces and nephews that he loved more than we will ever know. But above all else Kirk loved his mother. He knew he could always count on her and the love they shared as mother and son ran deep and true and endured many of the trials that he faced every day of his adult life. The path he walked was a difficult one and Kirk fought hard to survive and change, but in the end, he lost that fight and returned home to be with those that had gone on before him. Kirk will be remembered as our son, brother, uncle and cousin, but most importantly the loving, kind friend that would give the shirt off his back to help you if you needed it. We will miss you Kirk, but we will see you soon. Please prepare a place for us and meet us when it is our time to return home. Our hearts are broken but our faith gives us hope. Kirk is survived by his mother Val Schwendiman (Craig), father Rex Schwendiman (Beatriz), Sisters Holly (Dan), Ahna (Travis), and Madison. Nephews, Camden, Brayden, Easton, and Parker and nieces, Mylee, Addisyn, Harper and Hadley, and all of his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Funeral services for Kirk will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at Springhill Ward Building 351 Lofty Ln. North Salt Lake, Utah 84054 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

A viewing will precede the funeral service from 10am to 10:45am.

A viewing will also be held at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary 3401 South Highland Dr Salt Lake City, Utah 84106 on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 7pm to 8:30 pm.

Any flower donations may be sent to Wasatch Lawn Mortuary

