|
|
Kiyoshi "Kenneth" Nodzu
1927~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Kiyoshi "Kenneth" Nodzu passed away on February 19, 2020, just barely over a week after celebrating his 93rd birthday. Kiyoshi was born on February 8, 1927 to Kentaro and Shige Nodzu (Notsu) in Kenilworth, UT, a small mining town in Carbon County. He was the second of eight children and his youth was spent in various small towns; the last in Spring Canyon, UT.
When World War II began in 1942, Kiyoshi's father was laid off from his job as were all Japanese mine workers that had access to explosives. The family moved to Utah County and took up farming. Kiyoshi adopted the name "Kenneth" (after his father Kentaro and also the town of Kenilworth where he was born) to make it easier for teachers to address him by name. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1945 and was soon inducted in the U.S. Army. Ken spent time in various camps and served a stint in Manila, Philippines. He was stationed with the AFWESPAC PP and PD (Armed Forces Western Pacific Printing Plant and Publications Department).
After his discharge from the Army, Ken returned to the family farm where times were harsh. He gained employment with the U.S. Postal Service where he served 30 years until his retirement. During that time, he met and married Dawn Wilson and they enjoyed many years traveling and visiting the national parks. Upon retirement, he spent time golfing with Dawn and his weekly foursome, watching Utah Jazz games, and backyard gardening. His family, friends and neighbors were spoiled by the fresh vegetables he harvested and gave them. Ken served four terms as President of the Mount Olympus Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and volunteered on the Supervisory Committee of the National JACL Credit Union for many years. Also, he was a member of the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Martha Okawa and Gay Higashi, and stepdaughter Jo Anna Brown. Survivors include wife Dawn Wilson Nodzu; siblings, May Akiyama, Yayoi Misaka, Reiko (Byron) Watanabe, all Salt Lake City, UT; Yoshiko (Tom) Guzman, Los Angeles, CA and Tom Nodzu, Boise, ID; stepchildren Karen (Richard) Thompson, Susan Jense, and Mark (Doreen) Robinson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Pacifica Senior Living Millcreek and Active Home Health and Hospice for their loving care and patience.
A private cremation service for the immediate family was held on March 2. A memorial service to honor Ken's life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple, 211 West 100 South at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020