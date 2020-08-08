1/1
Kjell Winger
1930 - 2020
1930 ~ 2020
Farmington-Our family patriarch, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family. He and his eternal sweetheart, Sunny are reunited dancing together and enjoying Norwegian chocolate.
He is a valiant, loyal, and humble servant of God who became fast friends with everyone he met. To Kjell, each day was "beautiful" and his continual optimism for life was contagious. He loved his homeland of Norway, but above all else was a patriot of the "Greatest Country in the World", the United States of America, where he immigrated with his family to Utah in 1948. He and Sunny would later return to their homeland together as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Solfrid "Sunny" Brunsvik and son Rolf Winger. He is survived by his children, Lisa Winger, John & Michelle Winger, and Kelly Winger along with 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Saturday, August 8th at Farmington City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
Farmington City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
