Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Klaus Juergen Schiffler


1943 - 2019
Klaus Juergen Schiffler
1943-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Klaus Juergen Schiffler passed away peacefully at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1943, in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, to Albert F. and Hedwig Mueller Schiffler. Klaus is survived by his sister Heidi (Ronald) Minson, brother Roland (Renee), and seven nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. For full obituary and condolences, see www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
