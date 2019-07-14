|
1930 - 2019
Kleda Barker Quigley passed away in Murray, Utah on July 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be on Wed., July 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Hidden Village Ward located at 5200 South Glendon Street (700 W.), Murray. Viewings will be held Tues., July 16, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home and at the church Wed., July 17, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019