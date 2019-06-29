Kris L. Kilgore Lundstrom Cates

1956 ~ 2019

Sandy, UT-Kris was born in Salt Lake City on June 26, 1956 to Janice F. Kilgore Knibbe and Irving L. Kilgore Jr. and raised with her brothers, Karry and Kevin. She graduated from Highland High School and married her first love, Miles Lundstrom, two years later. They had two sons before divorcing after 17 years of marriage. She then married Greg Cates. Kris specialized in accounting until illness forced her to leave. She worked tirelessly to support her family as long as possible, taking care of her husband for 27 years until the end. She was a very loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Kris is survived by her sons Tom (Stephen) and Jon (Tracee), step children Jeff (Andera) and Danie, very special adopted son Ryder, husband Greg, and her brothers, mother, and father. A special thanks goes to Tracee for her many hours of caring for Kris and Greg. Kris died at home with her loving family and special cat (McKenna) by her side on June 23, 2019 after a Valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.

"Rest now my little girl with mountains of love, Mom."

