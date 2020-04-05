|
|
1974 ~ 2020
Kristina Monson passed away on March 23, 2020 in Valencia, California, due to natural causes after a multi-year battle with several health challenges. Kristina was born on January 1, 1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Keyne Bradley Monson and Susan Nordfelt Rytting. She graduated from Greenwood Community High School in Greenwood, Indiana, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, California.
Kristina was full of boundless energy and was a light to all who knew her. She had a gift of being able to make anyone feel welcome and was accepting of all. She was also a fighter-despite her significant health challenges, she never lost a moment to encourage others as a cheerleader in their life challenges. A defining characteristic for Kristina was her unconditional love-all who knew her felt loved, and she was known for her enormous heart. Kristina faced death's door many times, and each time was able to stay positive and optimistic. Through it all her mind was sharp, exuding a witty intelligence to counterbalance her difficult physical circumstances. We take comfort in the fact that Kristina is now at peace, her broken body never having to suffer again.
Kristina will be greatly missed by her father and step-mother, Brad and Sharon Monson of Orem, Utah, her step-father Marvin Rytting of Carmel, Indiana, and her siblings/step-siblings: Keyne and Kirsten Monson of Highland, Utah and their children Taylor (wife Maycee and son Lance), Brayden (wife Courtney), McKay, Sabrina, Trevyn, Dayne, and Cayde; Kirk Monson of Valencia, California and his children Arianna and Carlos; Jennifer Rytting of Maryville, Missouri; Elizabeth and Nick Venstra of Solsberry, Indiana and their son Clayton; Anton and Megan Rytting of Greenbelt, Maryland and their children Jonathan, Katherine, Gloria, and Darren; Shannon and Aimee Shirk from Burns, TN and their children Sierra and Carsyn; and Kelin and Todd Queen of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and their children Cory, Abigail, and Madison. Kristina was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Rytting. To honor Kristina's life, in lieu of sending flowers please donate to or find other ways of serving your local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus pandemic-and who as a group have also provided so much service to Kristina during her life.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020