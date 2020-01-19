|
Kris Dee Goss Briggs
1964 ~ 2020
Kris Goss Briggs passed away on January 8, 2020 of natural causes in her home at the age of 55. Kris was born in Suffolk, Virginia to Charles Goss and Judy Smith Fleager on August 17, 1964.
Kris adored animals and she loved caring for her cats and dog, Sophie. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented actress who performed in several venues throughout her life. Kris had a witty sense of humor that kept you laughing and on your toes. She was a loyal and generous person who appreciated the love and kindness shown to her by friends, family, Aunt Judy & Uncle Jim, and her LDS ward.
Kris is preceded in death by her father, Charles, and her grandparents Ralph and Mabel Smith. She is survived by her mother, Judy; sister, Tammy; brother, Brett; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services and burial will be at Venersberg Cemetery in Hockinson,, WA.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020