Krystal Marie Hazlett
Nov 27, 1977 ~ July 20, 2020
Our big-hearted daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Krystal Marie Hazlett, 42, passed away July 19, 2020 at her home in Taylorsville when her heart stopped as she slept.
Krystal was born in California in 1977 to Michael (Sr.) and Patricia Hazlett. At the age of two she moved with her family to Utah where she spent the remainder of her life.
As a supporter of education and lifelong learner, Krystal earned her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Utah and later a master's degree in public administration from Southern Utah University. She also did her part to educate others by presenting to groups and at conferences around the country about issues she cared about.
Krystal had a passion for doing what she could to make her community stronger, safer and more just. This was reflected in the work she did first with the Salt Lake City Prosecutor's office, then the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office and finally through the Utah State Governor's office with the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. Some of her proudest work was the work she did with the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) as the grant manager and site coordinator in recent years where she traveled around the state advocating for victims of sexual assault and educating law enforcement officers. She was an active member of her community off the clock as well, volunteering time and resources to organizations like the Children's Justice Center, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, The Sharing Place, the Utah Food Bank and Wills for Heroes.
When it was time to unwind, Krystal enjoyed spending time with friends and family, getting away to her family's home at Bear Lake Utah, and traveling. Krystal was always up for an adventure. If there were friends and cheap airfare, she was in.
Krystal is survived by her parents Michael (Sr.) and Patricia, her brother Michael (Jr.), his wife Kaylan, her nephew Darwin, niece Beatrix, her cats Moose and Squirrel, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and good close friends.
A viewing for Krystal will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between 9 am to 5 pm, to make a reservation. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested. A private graveside service will be at Mount Olivet, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. The family hopes to have a public memorial in the future. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Prevent Child Abuse Utah, The Utah Food Bank, The Children's Justice Center, or The Sharing Place.