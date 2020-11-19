1/2
Kyle Douglas Morrell
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle Douglas Morrell
1963 - 2020
Bountiful, UT-Our dear father, son, and brother, Kyle Douglas Morrell, peacefully passed away on November 15, 2020. Kyle was born October 9, 1963 in Scottsdale, AZ to McRae "Mac" Morrell and Dixie Ann Nelson Morrell. The family moved the following year to Bountiful, UT. Kyle attended Bountiful Jr. High and Viewmont High School where he actively participated in football, basketball, baseball and many other school activities.
He then chose to attend Brigham Young University to play college football. He was a proud member of BYU's 1984 National Championship Football Team. He was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League, where he spent two seasons.
Kyle loved to hunt, fish, golf, and have a good time with family and friends.
Kyle is survived by his children: Mykol (Elias) Rhett, Steven (Chantel) Morrell, Kylee (Austin) Steinicke, Keira (Colton) Jeffrey, Kade Morrell and three grandchildren, his mother Dixie, brother Guy (Colleen) Morrell, and sister Marie (Gene) Knickrehm. He was preceded in death by his father Mac.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sam Wilson and Utah Home Health & Hospice Staff, along with the North Canyon Care Facility in Bountiful, UT for the loving care they have provided to Kyle over the last several months. We cannot thank you enough. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the family will hold a private service. We plan to have a celebration of Kyle's life at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kyle’s passing. Enjoyed years of playing softball together.
Love Kyle and the entire family.
Best wishes, John and Jackie Sudbury
John Sudbury
Friend
November 18, 2020
Kyle was a great teammate and person. I have very fond memories of the many hours I spent with Kyle on the football field, in team and position meetings, as a teammate off the field and in several University classes. Condolences to Kyle's family
Greg Peterson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved