Kyle Weldon Lewis
Kyle Weldon Lewis
1962 ~ 2020
Kyle Weldon Lewis (58) was born on September 2nd, 1962 to Sam Lewis & Luana Lewis in Coalville, Utah. Kyle passed from this life, surrounded by his family, on November 30th, 2020 due to complications related to pneumonia. Kyle married his high school sweetheart, Anita Blonquist Lewis, in the Jordan River Temple on September 18th, 1982. Kyle is survived by his wife, Anita; sons, Ashley (Whitney) & Brandon (Aimee); grandchildren, Kimball & Quinley. He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Lewis; mother, Luana Lewis. Due to current social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be limited to immediate family by special invitation only on Monday, December 7th, 2020.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharlen Potter
