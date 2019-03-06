Kyra Sunshine Scarlet

In Loving Memory

Kyra Sunshine Scarlet - returned home on February 22, 2019. Kyra Sunshine was enjoying a day at the beach with her dog and a friend when a sand cliff collapsed. Kyra Sunshine left this world doing what she loved - being outside, near the ocean at one of her favorite dog parks.

Kyra Sunshine is survived by her parents, David and Susan, and siblings Ashton, Kazmera (Chase Lewis), Sierra "Bree", Zoee and nephew Benjamin.

While her body has yet to be recovered, we know that Kyra Sunshine's spirit is with her grandfathers who passed on before. We will miss her smiles, her wit, her beauty and her full body hugs.

We also are grateful for the efforts of the heros from US Park and SFFD who were diligent in their efforts related to Kyra's recovery.

The family is planning a memorial scholarship fund to honor and remember Kyra Sunshine through Davis High School, her alma mater, in Kaysville, UT.

A memorial service will be held at LDS Stake Center, 1035 S Angel St, Kaysville, UT 84037 on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10A.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary