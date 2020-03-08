|
L. LeGrand Price "Lee"
1940~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-L. LeGrand Price, "Lee" died peacefully February 27, 2020 surrounded by family at home in Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14, 12:00 p.m. at Holladay 28th Ward, 2625 E Milo Way SLC UT 84117 with viewings Friday, March 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the same location. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a more in-depth obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/l-legrand-price-lee/
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020