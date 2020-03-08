Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holladay 28th Ward
2625 E Milo Way
SLC, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Holladay 28th Ward
2625 E Milo Way
SLC, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Holladay 28th Ward
2625 E Milo Way
SLC, UT
View Map

L. LeGrand "Lee" Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
L. LeGrand "Lee" Price Obituary
L. LeGrand Price "Lee"
1940~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-L. LeGrand Price, "Lee" died peacefully February 27, 2020 surrounded by family at home in Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 14, 12:00 p.m. at Holladay 28th Ward, 2625 E Milo Way SLC UT 84117 with viewings Friday, March 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the same location. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a more in-depth obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/l-legrand-price-lee/
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -