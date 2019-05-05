Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
LaDean Neff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
2556 W. 9800 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
2556 W. 9800 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaDean Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaDean W. Neff


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaDean W. Neff Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
LaDean Whitaker Neff, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on July 5, 1935 in Farmington, Utah to Keith and Dorothy Whitaker. She graduated from West High School. She married Leonard Dale Neff on September 9, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had 5 children. They served an LDS mission in the Washington D.C. Temple.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, children: Michael (Marilyn) Neff, Colleen Hood, Scott (Shareen) Neff, Gregory (Lynette) Neff and Shauna (Scott) Larkin, sister Marjean Grass, brothers Dennis, Don and Dale Whitaker, 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 2556 W. 9800 S. South Jordan, Utah at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now