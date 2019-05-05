|
|
1935 ~ 2019
LaDean Whitaker Neff, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on July 5, 1935 in Farmington, Utah to Keith and Dorothy Whitaker. She graduated from West High School. She married Leonard Dale Neff on September 9, 1954 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they had 5 children. They served an LDS mission in the Washington D.C. Temple.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, children: Michael (Marilyn) Neff, Colleen Hood, Scott (Shareen) Neff, Gregory (Lynette) Neff and Shauna (Scott) Larkin, sister Marjean Grass, brothers Dennis, Don and Dale Whitaker, 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the LDS Chapel at 2556 W. 9800 S. South Jordan, Utah at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019