LaDona Russell
1926~2020
Taylorsville, UT. Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, LaDona Gammell Russell, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, two months shy of her 94th birthday. LaDona was born May 17, 1926 in Ogden, Utah, to Maggie Frandsen Gammell and Reed Gammell. She graduated from Weber State College in 1946 and Brigham Young University in 1948. She married Donald Anderson Russell in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on July 15, 1949.
She loved her family, the Gospel of Jesus Christ, music, nature, art, good books, and entertaining. Music was an important part of her life. She sang solos, and in many different group--choirs, operettas and operas. She also taught piano and played frequently for various programs. LaDona was an accomplished classical pianist. The highlight of her career was with the Weber College and Ogden Symphony Orchestras where she was the soloist playing Mozart's Concerto in E-flat Major for piano and orchestra.
LaDona was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Ward and Stake Relief Society President, Primary President and Counselor, Visiting Teacher, and Ward Organist. In the community she was a Boy Scout Den Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Camp Leader, PTA Member, Election Officer for 20 years, and Docent at the Daughters of the Utah Pioneer Museum. She was a member of the Dairy Meadow's Daughters' of Utah Pioneers and on the South Salt Lake County DUP Board.
She and Don moved from Ogden to Saratoga, California in 1957 and spent 34 happy years there. They moved to Murray, Utah in 1991, where they resided until 2017. We express gratitude to Legacy House of Taylorsville for their care the past three years, and to Inspiration Home Health during her final days.
LaDona is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Anderson Russell and grandson, James Donald Russell. She is survived by her children, Donald Gammell Russell (Esther), Reed Anthony Russell (Barbara), David Gammell Russell (Sherry), Robin Sharleen Jenkins (John), grandchildren, Rebecca Sawyer (Ed), Brian Russell (Katie), Michelle Paterson (Chris), Lindsay Russell, Megan Kartchner (Alan), Eric Russell (Angela), Stuart Russell, Alex Russell, Katie Kellogg (Mike), Christian Russell, Julianna Russell, Kate Jenkins, and great-grandchildren, Keaton, Cameron, McKenna, McKay, Ricky, Tommy, Cecilia, Christopher, Logan, Todd, Caleb, Clara, Brandon, Jackson, Rachel, Grace, and Emma.
LaDona was grateful for the Gospel of Jesus Christ, her ancestors and her noble heritage. If the Lord will permit, it was her prayer and desire that she might be a ministering angel and watch over and protect each member of her family.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2020