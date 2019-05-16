Laine Koster Olson

Nov 26, 1939 ~ May 11, 2019

Our precious, beautiful wife, mother, Mor-Mor and Far-Mor (Grandma), and friend Laine Koster Olson passed away peacefully in her sleep on May, 11, 2019 at the age of 79. Although we are extremely saddened and heart broken, we are comforted to know she has reunited with her beloved parents, father Nikolai Koster and mother Melania Vesik Koster as well as her childhood cat Sessa in Heaven.

Laine was born on November 26, 1939 in the village of Kihnu, Estonia and was an only child. She married her Honey Bear, Carl F. Olson, in Gothenburg, Sweden on Oct 2, 1961 and traveled to the U.S. to start a new chapter of her life's journey. Laine had a way with people and cared for everyone who crossed her path on her Journey here on earth. She made many cherished friends and relationships. Laine was a true Angel of light. She shared so many talents, knitting, sewing, cooking/baking. Everything she touched turned to gold.

Laine is survived by her husband: Carl Fernelius Olson, four children Nicky (Sue) Olson, Noel (Debbie) Olson, Angelique (Kyle) Goodrich and Mary Laine Olson-Bruce. Eleven grandchildren: Zach, Chloe, Jacob, Aubrey, Bryce, Josh, Rhiannon, Sierra, Sydney, Jordan and Paige. Three great-grandchildren Aiden, Kaylee and Jameson. Sister in-law Majken (Rex) Bood . Proceeded in death Father and Mother in-law Bert & Melva Olson, sister-in-law Melva (Darrell) Eggbert, brother in-law Donald Olson.

A viewing will be held in her honor on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Hollady 18th ward, located at 2625 East Milo Way Holladay, UT 84117 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm. A family dinner will be held following the viewing. We will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online condolences and an extended obituary of Laine's life is offered to family and friends at www.starksfuneral.com.

Special thanks and in lieu of flowers you can make a donation to Best Friends Animal Society @ www.bestfriends.org.

Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary