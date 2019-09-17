|
|
LaMar Lee Snow
1941~ 2019
LaMar Lee Snow, 78, passed away at home on September 13, 2019 in West Valley City, UT. He was born on July 10, 1941 in Carbonville, UT to Clinton Niel Snow and Mae Elizabeth Averett. He married Carol Poulsen on July 12, 1963 in the Manti LDS temple. Survived by his wife Carol; Children: Lynn (Heidi) Snow, Jane Cowan, Anne (William) Archibald; Grandchildren: Tyler (Kamrie) Snow, McKenzie Snow, Alyssa (Robert) Clawson, Erin (Caleb) Allred; Great Grandson Cayde Clawson; Siblings: 3 brothers and 1 sister. Preceded in death by his parents, grandson Carson Snow, 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Viewing Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Valley View Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at the Oxford Ward 3651 South Oldham Way, West Valley City, UT on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 17, 2019