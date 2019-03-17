LaMar Marvin Anderson

1933 - 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-LaMar Marvin Anderson passed away in Salt Lake City on March 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on December 5, 1933, in Salt Lake City, to Victor Anderson of Salt Lake City, and Edith May Taylor of Bingham, Utah. LaMar was the third of four sons.



LaMar was educated and intelligent. He graduated from South High School in 1952. He subsequently earned a bachelor's degree in science from the University of Utah in 1956, and returned there to earn a master's degree in science in 1964.



LaMar was a well-respected science teacher who was willing to have some fun in the classroom (both with chemistry experiments and practical jokes!). If you had him as an instructor, it was unlikely you'd ever forget it. He taught at a Catholic school in Santa Barbara, California, and at Logan High School in Logan, Utah for a number of years.



LaMar also served in the U.S. Army for a brief period.



LaMar loved both of his parents, and was especially close to his mother. He admired her work ethic and lovingly cared for her in her later years.



Until a few years ago, he split time living between Salt Lake City and Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed the warmth of Mesa and taking excursions with his friends there.



LaMar was thoughtful and careful by nature. He was very organized and kept meticulous records. He had an eye for fine furnishings and detail, and was quick to give a compliment. He appreciated hard work and the accomplishments that follow, and was very proud of his nephews and nieces.



LaMar spent his retirement studying, enjoying friends and family (including weekly Scrabble games with his younger brother, Danny) and staying physically active. He also served as a tour guide at the Church Office Building and Conference Center in Salt Lake City. He had faith in Jesus Christ and His gospel.



LaMar is proceeded in death by his parents; older brother Douglas D. Anderson; and older brother Alvin R. Anderson, along with Alvin's wife, Maxine Leigh, and their daughter, Savannah Anderson.



LaMar is survived by his younger brother, Daniel L. Anderson, Daniel's wife, Marcia Anderson, and their five children and their spouses and families, along with his sister-in-law Arlene Anderson.



Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Russon Mortuary located at 255 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. that same morning at the mortuary. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com



