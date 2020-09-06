1/1
Lana Marie Siple
Oct 20, 1948 ~ Sept 2, 2020
Lana Marie Siple, 71 years, wife of Wally Siple, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. She was born October 20, 1948 in Price, Utah to Ralph Bracken and Norma Stokes. In Lana's honor, funeral services will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, 11:00 am at the Woodledge Ward, 4444 S. Early Duke Street, West Valley, Utah. A viewing will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the church and again one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at the Tooele City Cemetery.
To leave online condolences and to read the complete obituary visit www.valleyviewfh.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodledge Ward
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodledge Ward
