Lannie Ray Seely, 76, was born on March 11, 1944, in San Diego, CA to Lee Adair and Verda Mae Seely. He passed away peacefully at home on March 25, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. Lannie lived a fulfilling life as a caring husband to his wife Kathy, a loving dad to 7 children, a caring brother to 4 siblings, a grandfather to 25 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a friend to many. A private family graveside service was held March 27th. Complete obituary at: www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
