1928 ~ 2020
Lanora Jensen, a longtime resident of Ferron Utah, died Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 1, 1928 in Oasis Utah as Emma Lanora Ide.
Lanora always had a strong work ethic starting as a young girl on her dad's farm. Throughout her life she worked in a bank, cut meat in the Ferron locker plant, worked for the city of Ferron, was a Justice of the Peace for Emery County and finally worked for the Federal Agriculture Department before officially retiring.
After her retirement, She loved to travel with her friends. They took trips to Alaska, traveled all over Europe, Mexico and took several cruises. She has a photo book for every trip with all the pictures labeled and neatly tucked in the albums.
She loved her family and was always there to support them. She never missed a sporting event, dance recital or play that her kids were a part of. And you always knew she was there because she was the loudest cheerleader in the stands.
She is survived by her daughter Geraldine Jensen, her son Gary, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
At her request, her life will be celebrated with a simple graveside memorial. She did not want her passing to be an event, she just wanted friends and family to gather and share their fondest memories of times together. The service will be held at the Ferron cemetery on Monday January 20, 2020. at 1 pm.
A luncheon for family and friends will be provided at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Millsite Church building, 35 W 200 N, Ferron, following the graveside service.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 18, 2020