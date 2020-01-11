|
LaRae Evans Shelley
Aug 16, 1926 ~ Jan 7, 2020
LaRae Evans Shelley, 93, passed away January 7, 2020 at her home of nearly 72 years in American Fork, Utah. LaRae was born August 16, 1926 in Lehi, Utah to Noble Evans and Lela Varney Evans. She married Stephen Paul Shelley March 17, 1948. They had been married for 45 years when he passed away in 1993.They were the parents of five children: Stephen E.
Shelley, Paul E. Shelley (Dolly), Diane S. Gillam (Bill), Patricia A. Shelley, and Karen S. McCoy (Mike).
LaRae is survived by her children, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. LaRae was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, her parents, and her brothers Duane Evans, Donald M. Evans and Merle Evans.
LaRae enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and time at the family cabin. She was proud to be a CPA and small business owner for over 50 years in American Fork, retiring at age 90. Most of
all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
We are grateful to her caregivers, especially Erin and Carmen, for their wonderful help and friendship over the past year.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, Utah. Viewing services will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., and from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. on Monday prior to the services. Burial in American Fork City Cemetery. To share memories please visit andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020