LaRae Haight Miles

1928 - 2019

LaRae Haight Miles passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was born on October 30, 1928 in Cedar City, Utah to Orson and Adrean Haight. LaRae met her sweetheart L.C. Miles at Zions National Park where she was working as a waitress and he was working as a tour guide for the National Parks. They married on June 1, 1948 and later sealed in the Logan Temple. They shared 68 wonderful years together before L.C. passed away on February 21, 2016. LaRae graduated from the Branch Agricultural College with her Associates Degree.

Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother to her 4 children, 17 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

LaRae loved to travel with L.C. and especially with her 3 sisters and their husbands in their camping trailers. She was very creative and loved to do any craft. She made beautiful blankets for all her grandchildren and most of her great grandchildren.

LaRae was a faithful, devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many callings but her heart was in ministering to the needs of others. Very few days went by where she wasn't providing meals to those around her. She was a true example of Christlike ministering.

LaRae is survived by her four children and their spouses: Sandy and Mike Perry, Richard and Brenda Miles, Marsha and Clark Lowder, Steve and Lori Miles; 17 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband L.C., her parents and her three sisters; Nevada Stewart, Carma Dobson and Audrey Jacob.

The family expresses their deep gratitude to the staff of the Legacy House in South Jordan, Taylorsville, Sugarhouse and to Aspire Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our Mom.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Valley View 8th Ward, 4395 South Albright Drive, Holladay, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m.. Internment at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2019