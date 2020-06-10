LaRae Wood Woolsey
1926 - 2020
March 24,1926 ~ June 4, 2020
Married: Durrel Arden Woolsey in the St. George Temple August 3, 1946
LaRae left on Thursday to be with Durrel and go dancing. She also plans to visit her mom and dad, Iva Orilla Williams and George H. Wood and brother Lalif and sisters Delilah, Erlene and Javauna. She promised to continue to lobby with the "powers that be" on behalf of her surviving children, Bruce Woolsey, Geri Weinberger, Gena Jepsen, and her 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, as well as her surviving brother, Woody Wood and sister, Faun Marshal -- until they have a chance to get together again.
Her family says she often longed for this anticipated visit, so she could thank them for her personal culture that was so dominant in her life. She said her appreciation of natural beauty - in so many artistic forms - was fostered by her mother. That's why her talents and countless refinements were developed while she lived here. Her appreciation of art, music, dance, and relationships in all of their variations, were magnified as she served her family, as well as favored friends and church colleagues.
She often spoke with fondness of her 500 other sons and daughters she served as Mission Mom in Tempe AZ from 1987-90, and of cherished friends and relationships as she traveled the world serving with her husband, a General Authority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved thousands of patrons of the Oakland CA Temple, where she served as Matron from 1996-1999. Her testimony, style, culture, refinement, and taste are cherished influences in countless lives now, throughout the world.
However, if asked how she wanted to be remembered, it was a simple statement directed to her progeny: "A Covenant Keeper". And so it's cherished in our hearts.
Private family service and interment will be held Saturday, June 13th.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
Funeral services provided by
Utah Valley Mortuary
1966 W 700 N
Lindon, UT 84042
(801) 796-3503
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

