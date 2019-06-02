Laraine Johnson Kent

1945~2019

Laraine Johnson Kent passed away at her home in Sandy, UT on May 30, 2019. Born January 10, 1945 to Alfred Dean and Jessie Eva Farley Johnson in Provo, Utah. Laraine learned the value of hard work on the family farm, and with that came the self-appointed responsibility to ensure her children knew just how hard farming was.

In 1964, Laraine fell in love with Ronald Gene Kent, a young farmhand who worked for the Johnson family. The couple were married and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 16, 1965. After Ronald's graduation from BYU, the Kent family moved their two sons to Logan, UT and then to Colorado.

The next 24 years in Arvada and Broomfield brought five more children. Laraine enjoyed being a stay at home mom, her homemaking craft group, and her involvement in church activities. Many beautiful memories and eternal friendships were created.

In 1990 the family returned to Utah, living in Sandy City for 29 years. Laraine worked at Salt Lake Community College as an administrative assistant. Her position created close friendships and contributed to five of her children receiving degrees from the Institution. After 22 years of service, Laraine retired in 2017.

Laraine endured Autoimmune Hepatitis for 37 years, receiving a liver transplant in 2007. Our family would like to thank Kay Larsen and her family for allowing us an extra 12 years with our dear Mother.

In her lifetime, Laraine was the Utah County Dairy Princess, an Orem High 'Tigerette', a model, an employee of Howard Hughes, an accomplished writer, a film extra, a world traveler, and a musician. But her greatest achievement was fulfilling her goal of being a wife and mother. She lived an exemplary life. Mom would (and did) do anything for her children.

Laraine was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled many church callings. Her faith in the Plan of Salvation brought her peace in her final days.

Laraine's undying spirit, example, and words will live on as she is survived by her children: Jeff Ronald (Shelley) Kent (CO), Michael Dean Kent (AZ), Mark Nathan (Kortnie) Kent (ID), Todd Ryan Kent, Eryn Elizabeth Kent, Erika Kent (Tim) Maness (UT), 14 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; Corinne Johnson Young (sister), and Diane Johnson Stokoe (sister).

Laraine is welcomed home - greeted by her husband, parents, son (Seth David), and her brother (Carl Dean).

The funeral will be held on June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel at 2400 East Alta Canyon Drive, Sandy, Utah. There will be a viewing that morning starting at 9:00a.m., as well as the previous day June 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the same building. Internment will follow the funeral at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

