Larene Jones Rutledge McBride returned to her Heavenly Father Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Morgan, Utah, March 20, 1925 to LeRoy Jones and Cora Mable Coolbear Jones. Larene was the youngest of four children and the only daughter.

Larene suffered a cerebral hemorrhage when she was 13, which left her right side paralyzed. She re-learned how to walk and use her left hand for everything. She graduated from Morgan High School. She married Ernest Arthur Rutledge on September 15, 1945. They had two daughters, Cheryl Ann and Maxine Rutledge. They were divorced February 28, 1948. Larene attended the LDS Business College; learning to type with one hand and she worked for the Utah State Insurance Fund, later becoming one of the state's first computer key punch operators. She enjoyed reading, painting ceramics sculptures and dolls, and crocheting. Larene crocheted afghans for all her friends and relatives and donated many more to charity. She always had two or three dogs which she loved.

She married Jack Wayne McBride November 25, 1955 in Salt Lake City. They lived in Salt Lake and later moved to Kaysville, Utah. In 2001 they moved to South Jordan to be next to their daughter.

Larene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was kind and always had a beautiful smile for everyone. She was persevering, hardworking, determined, and patient in suffering; never complaining but enduring to the end.

Larene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wayne McBride; daughter, Maxine; parents: Roy and Cora Jones; three brothers: Leslie Coolbear Jones, Raymond Alfred Jones, and Maxwell D. Jones. Larene is survived by daughter, Cheryl (John) Bright; grandchildren: LeAnne (David) Christiansen, Sandra Bright, John Michael Bright (Christine), and Deborah Jordan Bright (Cesar); four great-grand children: Kristopher, Kyerra, Kayden Bright, and Tyler Christiansen.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

