Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park
17111 Camp Williams Road
Bluffdale, UT
Larry Barrett


1947 - 2019
Larry Barrett Obituary
Larry Barrett
1947 ~ 2019
Lawrence Charles Barrett, 71, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Centerville, Utah at the Oakridge Assisted Living Facility, surrounded by his friends. He was born in Utah on November 23, 1947 to Lawrence Joseph Barrett and Wiora Stoney. Larry served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He has a son and daughter. His daughter precedes him in death. Larry was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.
A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 21, 2019
