Larry Beckstead Wayman
1936 - 2019
Our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather, and friend, Larry B. Wayman returned home to our Heavenly Father November 1, 2019. He had many health challenges in his 83 years that contributed to his death. He died peacefully at the Copper Ridge Care Center in West Jordan, Utah. He was born in Salt Lake City on April 5, 1936 to Melvin Wayman and Sadie Janette Beckstead. He was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended South High School. He joined the US Navy in 1953 and served for 4 years. He married ReNee Beck on May 2, 1959. They lived on Carole Circle in Salt Lake. They had 4 wonderful sons. In 1976, they moved to South Jordan, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on January 25, 1980.
He drove a taxi cab - worked at Edo - then he worked for Creasey Catering until 1991. He worked for his sons at Sierra Electric from 1991 until 2015. He loved fishing and hunting and golf. He worked with his hands and made many beautiful and detailed items out of wood. Liked to work on cars until they changed to computer (not the same). He liked people and could talk to anyone. He held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He helped his wife with her callings and loved to greet the members at the South Jordan 8th Ward to pass out the Sunday Program each week. He was interested in everyone.
Survived by wife, ReNee, 4 sons: Christopher (Sutton), Dan (Diann), Kevin (Carolyn), Michael (Trisha), 13 wonderful and loving grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Sadie, brothers Wayne and Max, grandson Christopher Dunn Wayman.
He has now been joyfully reunited with his parents, brothers, and grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS River 8th Ward Chapel, 1255 W. Country Creek Road (10775 S), South Jordan, Utah, with a viewing starting at 10:00 am prior to the service. Friends and family are also invited to a viewing on Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Interment at South Jordan Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the River 8th Ward for all their kind and caring love. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2019