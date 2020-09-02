Larry Colobella
1948-2020
Bountiful, UT-On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Salvator Lawrence (Larry) Colobella, our loving husband, father, Pop pop, and brother, passed away at the age of 71 due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Born November 24, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Larry was the only son of Sam and Bette Colobella. Larry married the love of his life, Vivian Harrison, on June 17, 1967. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Larry and Vivian brought many wonderful things into this world, but none more beautiful than their five lovely daughters.
A casual gathering of remembrance will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Mueller Park Canyon (Group Site-19), 900 Mueller Park Road, Bountiful, UT. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, UT. All services will be held outdoors practicing social-distancing. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Utah and Idaho in Larry's name.
To view the full obituary, and for live streaming information go to: https://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/lakeview/