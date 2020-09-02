1/2
Larry Colobella
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Colobella
1948-2020
Bountiful, UT-On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Salvator Lawrence (Larry) Colobella, our loving husband, father, Pop pop, and brother, passed away at the age of 71 due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Born November 24, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Larry was the only son of Sam and Bette Colobella. Larry married the love of his life, Vivian Harrison, on June 17, 1967. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Larry and Vivian brought many wonderful things into this world, but none more beautiful than their five lovely daughters.
A casual gathering of remembrance will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Mueller Park Canyon (Group Site-19), 900 Mueller Park Road, Bountiful, UT. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr., Bountiful, UT. All services will be held outdoors practicing social-distancing. Masks are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Utah and Idaho in Larry's name.
To view the full obituary, and for live streaming information go to: https://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/lakeview/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mueller Park Canyon (Group Site-19)
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lakeview Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
Lakeview Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved