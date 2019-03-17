Larry Curtis Bybee

1931 ~ 2019

Larry Curtis Bybee passed away March 15, 2019. He was born April 21, 1931 to Frank and Eva Bybee. He was number eight of nine children. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in the Central Atlantic States Mission. Following his mission, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served for two years in Germany. Soon thereafter, he attended Brigham Young University where he met and married his eternal companion, Connie Anast in the Salt Lake temple. He graduated from BYU with his BS in Business Management. After graduating they moved to Rose Park in Salt Lake City for four years then they moved to Orem Utah. Larry began working for National Biscuit Company (NABISCO) for 15 years. In 1973 they moved their family to Fresno California where he worked for State Farm Insurance as an independent agent for 23 years. Larry and Connie's membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was and is central to their lives. Larry served in many leadership and service capacities and together with his wife, served a mission in the Arcadia California Mission. His most favorite calling was serving in the primary. Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Connie; his two children and their spouses, Curtis and Charly, Denese and Quade; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded by his son Dan Lawrence Bybee. The viewing and funeral will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the West Jordan Park State Center, 7411 South 4800 West, Jordan, UT. The viewing will be held from 10:00-11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Huge gratitude to Quality Home Health and Hospice.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019