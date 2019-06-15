1935 ~ 2019

Larry D. Brower,died June 7,2019 at his Murray home at the age of 83. Cause of death were complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP),a rare and incurable brain disease.

He was born on September 20, 1935 in Morgan,UT Son of Dean and lla Brower.Graduate,Morgan High School, played all sports, was a member of state championship baseball team. He served in the Air Force for four years. In Germany, he played baseball and was a sports correspondent for the Stars and Stripes newspaper.

Larry attended Northwestern University and graduated from the University of Utah in 1961,playing baseball for the Utes. He was a writer for United Press and Deseret News, which awarded him a scholarship at the U. He then moved to California, where he was a sports writer. In 1964, Larry returned to Utah, joining First Security Corp., for which he worked 32 years,retiring as Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing in 1996.

Larry was married 60 years to the former Arline Anderson. The couple had two children together, survivors Barry and Wendy. He is survived by his very patient wife Arline and sister Tawny. His parents and siblings,Bob and Carol,preceded him in death.

The Brower family offers a special thanks to a good friend,Murray Stevens, for all his help,and to Dr. Rebecca Moore and her staff at St. Marks Hospital, and Holly,Hillary,Magda,and Susie with Signature Hospice, for their excellent care.

Larry desired no services. He donated his body to the University of Utah for medical research.

No flowers please. Just hoist one in his memory.

Published in Deseret News from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary