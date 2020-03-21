|
|
1940 ~ 2020
Larry George Richardson passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home of age related issues. He was born in Benjamin, Utah September 25, 1940 into a family of 11 brothers and sisters. Larry was raised on a farm where hard work was normal and taking care of family was required. This made him the man that he was. A man deeply devoted to the care of his family and his fellowman.
Larry married Janet Cloward of Salem, Utah on April 15, 1961. Larry and Janet raised 4 children Alison, Darin (Elaine), Jennifer, & Kellie. All of which are living along with 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Janet passed away March 21st 1988. Larry married Lana Townsend of Bountiful on July 8, 1999, bringing with her 3 children- Desiree, Darrin, & Amy(Justin), 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Larry's professional career was spent in the Natural Gas industry beginning with El Paso Natural Gas then Northwest Pipeline, and finally the Williams corporation. All of which provided him with immense satisfaction.
Larry was a man devoted to service throughout his life. His last act of service was to donate his body to medical science. Since there will be no body and in light of the Virus outbreak Larry's memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Details will follow.
When Dad was asked what were the key things he learned in life he responded with the following. 1- Love your family unconditionally and 2- Perform an act of service daily and don't get caught doing it. In Dad's memory may we ask that you mend fences that you have been meaning to mend and serve someone without them knowing. This would be a fitting tribute to our Dad.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020