|
|
Larry Ivan Brklacich
1936~2020
South Jordan, UT - On February 23, 2020 our father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather Larry Ivan Brklacich, age 83, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and loved ones. Larry was born May 12, 1936 to John and Evelyn Brklacich in Crescent, Utah. Larry was raised on the family farm learning his hard work ethics at a young age that carried him throughout his life. Larry graduated from Jordan High school in 1955 where he met his high school sweetheart and forever companion Dorothy Jex. They were married April 1956. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in June 1964. Together they enjoyed over 59 years of marriage.
Larry joined the Army National Guard in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1958 as a Seargent in the Military Police. Larry began working at Kennecott Cooperation as a bulldozer operator for several years before he decided to venture out and start his own mink ranch following the footsteps of Dorothy's family. In 1966 Larry and his family moved to Sandy where he built the family farm and for 27 years he worked his farm with his family teaching those work ethics and family values he had learned growing up. Larry also worked for Jordan school district for 30 years as a custodian at Crescent Elementary and later at Valley High school building many friendships with the people he worked with.
Larry loved spending time with his family and friends playing golf, being in the mountains, hunting, fishing, and being surrounded by family. In Larry's later years his joys and passions were being with his grandchildren and being able to watch them in their activities as they grew up. Larry cherished those moments every day.
Larry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed many callings and would make sure he would fulfill them to his fullest.
After retirement Larry and Dorothy were able to travel and adventure until Dorothy became ill with Alzheimer's. Larry became mom's constant care giver for several years taking care of her and loving her until she passed.
Larry is survived by his sons and daughters, Reed (Sunny) Brklacich, Danny (Brenda) Brklacich, Mark (Dee) Brklacich, Bonnie (Joe Dongvillo) Brklacich, and Jana (Alan) Kirton; and Larry's sister Sherry Bateman. Larry was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his parents John and Evelyn Brklacich, great grandchildren Rosin Brklacich, Roanin Brklacich, brother-in-law's Keith and Don Jex, and Ron Bateman.
The family would like to give their special thanks to (South Mountain Dialysis Center) for the care and giving where Larry was a patient for many years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the River Ridge 1st Ward located at 10124 South 1300 West, South Jordan. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will be on February 28th from 6-8pm and on the day of the service from 9:45-10:45am. Interment will follow the services at Memorial Mountain View Park located at 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020