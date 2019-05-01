Larry Jensen

1932 ~ 2019

Lawrence F Jensen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Larry was born on December 22, 1932 in Murray, Utah to Soren Lorenzo and Pearl Ortence Fitzgerald Jensen. He was the youngest of seven children.

Larry married his high school sweetheart, Eva LaDean Ekins, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 1, 1951.

He was drafted into the US Army, upon returning home, he started Lawrence F Jensen Trucking Co.

Larry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in several callings over the years.

Survived by his wife of 67 years, LaDean; children, Fawnette (Dale) Garner, Cindy Lee (Michael) Goff, Lesa Rae Patterson, Sherri LaRie Taylor and Mark Larry (Karen) Jensen; sister, Maurine Lloyd; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilda Smith and Erma Ipsen; brothers, Walter, Kenneth and Ralph Jensen; son-in-law, Cary Patterson; grandsons, Donavon Goff and Jeremy Patterson.

Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Corner Canyon 1st Ward, 13006 Boulter Street, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the services, at the church. Interment, Draper City Cemetery. For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary