Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
LARRY LEE HAWKINS


LARRY LEE HAWKINS
1941 - 2019
LARRY LEE HAWKINS Obituary
LARRY LEE HAWKINS
1/3/1941 - 5/16/2019
Larry passed away on May 16, 2019 after spending what he called a "great day" visiting with family and friends. He was born in Torrance, California to Farrell and Lenna Bell Hawkins. Larry was raised in Murray, Utah and attended all 3 major Utah universities before graduating from Utah State University. In 1963, he met and married the love of his life, Peggie, to whom he was happily married for forty-eight years. Together they raised five children.
After getting married, Larry obtained his CPA license. He worked for the State of Utah before moving to the private sector, working for Sartoris and Electronic Data Systems until his retirement. Larry loved to travel and enjoyed many family vacations over the years, including every year until his passing. He particularly enjoyed his many trips to Hawaii with Peggie. In addition to traveling, Larry was an avid reader, enjoyed Utah football games, and loved maintaining an immaculate house and yard.
Everyone who met Larry was treated to his dry wit and sarcasm, but also quickly found he was very caring, humble and generous. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. He is survived by three children: Christopher C. Ottley, Stacee Mitchell, and Jonathan Larry Hawkins; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggie, Carrie Fairbourn (daughter) and Scott Ottley (son).
A Memorial Gathering in his honor will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from May 21 to May 22, 2019
