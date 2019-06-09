Larry Orvan Maxfield

1939 ~ 2019

West Jordan, UT-Larry Orvan Maxfield, age 80, passed away June 4, 2019. Born on April 20, 1939, in Maeser, Utah, to Lester and Margaret Maxfield. He attended Altamont High, served a mission in CA, and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Dastrup. He graduated from USU with a BS in Range Management. Larry worked with the BLM for 35 years and as an EMT for 10.

Larry enjoyed being outdoors and served in many positions in the church and community.

Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, five children, Scott (Terie), Mark (Natalie), Jaci Webb (Sean), Brian (Annissa), Rebecca Newlon (Greg), 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his siblings Kent and Leslie. He is preceded in death by his brother Perry.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 am at the Jordan Oaks Stake Center, 8117 South Leslie Drive, West Jordan, Utah. Family and friends may gather Monday evening, 6-8:00 pm and Tuesday morning, 10-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Altonah Cemetery at 4:00 pm. Condolences can be left at IPScrematory.com

Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary