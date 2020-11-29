Larry Robert Rice1948 - 2020Our father and grandfather, Larry Robert Rice, passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020. Larry was born March 12, 1948, to Alfred A. Rice and Shirley Baker Rice in Salt Lake City, Utah. Larry spent much of his childhood in the Glendale neighborhood of West Salt Lake before moving to Murray, Utah in his early teens. Larry was a terrific student, outstanding athlete, and was actively involved in many extracurricular activities and clubs at Murray High School.Larry met the love of his life, Dana Rae Collings at high school, and they were married on April 2, 1966 and sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Larry was a devoted and doting husband to Dana for 54 years until her passing in February 2020. Their commitment, faithfulness, and love for each other was an outstanding example to all of us.Larry was an executive for Quality Linen Company for over 40 years and worked alongside family and friends to build one of the most well respected, family owned businesses in Utah. He cherished the relationships he had with customers, many of which lasted a lifetime.Larry loved to travel, and with Dana by his side they explored the wonders of the world and made new friends wherever they traveled. He was a lifelong member of the LDS church and served in many callings, but his favorite callings were always when he was working with the young men in his ward. He was beloved by many.Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished his time with his children and grandchildren, and loved attending his grandchildren's games, school plays and award banquets. He never missed an opportunity to take his grandchildren around the world and always looked forward to the next adventure. His family knew that they were special, and that he loved each of them unconditionally. He will be deeply missed.Larry is survived by his son Kevin (Stacy) Rice of Logan, Utah, his daughter Traci (Robert) Dolphin of Draper, Utah; and grandchildren Austin (Kallie) Rice, Alex (Elisa) Dolphin, Chandler Dolphin, Kade Rice, Elder Andrew Dolphin serving in the Hawaii, Honolulu mission, Delaney Dolphin; and great grandson Rhett Rice. Also, survived by siblings Alan Rice, Cathy Harris and Connie Goff.Graveside services will be on December 2 at 12:30, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, Sandy, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 10:30 to 12:00 at Anderson and Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East in Draper. In lieu of flowers please take your family out to dinner and spend an evening together. Dad loved nothing more than spending time with his family and a good meal!