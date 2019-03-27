Resources More Obituaries for Larry Rowe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Rowe

Larry Olene Rowe, our loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. Larry was born September 22, 1934 in Rigby Idaho, and was the son on Levon and Opal Rowe.

He attended Cedar Point elementary where he was the only student in his class for two years. He graduated from Madison high school, in Rexburg Idaho. He was obedient to the call of missionary and was called to the Gulf States mission. He attended BYU and received a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Sociology.

In 2006, Larry married his eternal companion Christa Ruth Krisch, in the Salt Lake temple. Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, filling many leadership positions. Larry and Christa enjoyed their church service together. They served a mission in the Mesa Temple Visitors Center and served as host and hostess at the Conference Center and Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

His primary employment was in Human Resources Management. He first worked at Ore-Ida Foods. Subsequently at Job Service, he was selected as the most outstanding person for the State of Idaho Department of Labor. For many years, Larry worked at Associated Food Stores as Vice President of Human Resources. Larry frequently received recognition for his work. The book "The Story of Associated Food Stores" describes innovations Larry made during his 25 years of employment. After his retirement from Associated Food Stores, he sold insurance for Physicians Mutual. At Physicians Mutual, he earned the highest producer of the nation.

Larry was known for his sense of humor and love and concern for others. He had a unique ability to speak publicly, often without notes. The audience would be laughing one minute, crying the next.

Larry loved his family and found much joy in their accomplishments and spending time together. Larry had several serious health problems, but he relied upon his Heavenly Father and the Savior.

Larry is survived by his wife Christa; six sons, two daughters, their spouses and twenty three grandchildren. Mark (Candace), Todd (Betty), Bradley, Stephanie (Kris), Benjamin (Nicole), Christian (Tracy), Lindsay (Kevin), Nicholas (Brooke).

A viewing will be held at The Gunderson Lane LDS chapel 1925 East Gunderson Lane, Holladay Utah 84124 Friday, March 29 th 6:00 - 8:00 PM, and Saturday, March 30 th 9:00 - 10:30 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Internment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery at 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful, UT .

