Larry Stewart

7/19/1928 ~ 6/25/2019

Milburn, UT-Larry Stewart passed away peacefully June 25, 2019 at the age of 90 in Kearns, Utah. He was born July 19, 1928 in Milburn, Utah to Lyman and Rebecca Garlick Stewart, youngest of 7 children. He grew up working alongside his parents and siblings on their farm in Milburn. He served in the Occupation Army in Japan following World War II. After returning home, he married Rhea Anderson and took a job as the farm herdsman at the Snow College Experimental farm in Ephraim, Utah and at the same time began his college education. He eventually earned a Doctorate in Science and Math. He taught elementary school in Moroni, Utah and later science education at Southern Utah State University, but his heart always went back to the farm in Milburn. In 1974, after his parents passed away, he bought out his siblings and moved back to the farm. He raised Angus cows and grew the best alfalfa hay in the Sanpete valley. He was named Sanpete county King Cowboy in 2012. His ashes were scattered on Milburn Hill on his farm. The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Senior Living and Inspiration Hospice care who were so kind to him. He is survived by his wife, four children, Leslie (Paul) Peay, Cliff (Leslie) Stewart, Mark (Lola) Stewart, Becky (Tom) Leek, 16 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019