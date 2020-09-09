1/1
Larry Vaughn Spendlove II
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Vaughn
Spendlove II
1968 - 2020
Larry Vaughn Spendlove II peacefully passed away early in the morning on September 5, 2020, following a brief battle with virulent melanoma. He was surrounded by his eternal companion, Holly, and seven of his eight adoring children. His daughter, Rachel, is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born in Alexandria Virginia on November 9, 1968, to Larry Vaughn Spendlove and Venise Robison Spendlove. Vaughn was a gentle, kind, loving, God-fearing man of great faith. He was steadfast and immovable in his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
For service information and full obituary, please visit larkincares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Loved every minute of Scouting with Vaughn. Our prayers are with the family.
max murdock
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved