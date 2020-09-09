Larry Vaughn
Spendlove II
1968 - 2020
Larry Vaughn Spendlove II peacefully passed away early in the morning on September 5, 2020, following a brief battle with virulent melanoma. He was surrounded by his eternal companion, Holly, and seven of his eight adoring children. His daughter, Rachel, is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born in Alexandria Virginia on November 9, 1968, to Larry Vaughn Spendlove and Venise Robison Spendlove. Vaughn was a gentle, kind, loving, God-fearing man of great faith. He was steadfast and immovable in his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
