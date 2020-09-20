12-17-1937 ~ 9-10-2020
Larry was born in Red Mesa, Colorado to parents Virgil Forrest Tooley and Estella Mae Brady whom preceded him in death.
Larry received a BA in Accounting from the University of Utah. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived in death by his sister Gayla Myers of Idaho, by first wife Judith Ann Tooley and four children: Shanyn (Brian), Garron, (LaVon), Damon, Nate (JaNeil) and several grandchildren and also by his second wife Esther Camp, married June 1994.
Larry was an easy-going, witty, loveable man whom enjoyed movies, eating out, music and dancing. He will be missed by many.
Private family service will be held. For condolences please go to PremierFuneral.com