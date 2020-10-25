Larry Warren Price
1941 - 2020
Larry Warren Price, age 79, passed away the early morning of October 18, 2020 at home. He was born on May 5, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Larry's love for his son, grandkids and great-grandkids cannot be surpassed. He was truly the epitome of a grandpa and some of our favorite memories as his grandkids include singing "We Built This City" on the car rides to school and banging pots and pans to ring in the new year at our annual New Year's Eve sleepovers. He was also a big jokester, and was always teasing his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was even making jokes with the nurses a few days before his death.
Larry had many favorite things. He loved University of Utah football, Nascar racing, cheering on any Ford driver, annual Vegas trips to the races, and camping with his family, just to name a few. His favorite spot, along with his late wife's Suzanne's, was up in Woodland, Utah where he will be laid to rest beside her.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne Price, who passed away earlier this year in February; four sisters, Gayle Moffitt, Betty Mathis, Marilyn Brown, Carol Jean Elkington, two brothers, Max Price and George S. Price, and his parents Clinton K. and Phyllis Price.
He is survived by his only son, Jeffery Price; Jeff's wife Maria Price; his granddaughter Whitney Smith and husband, Michael Smith; his granddaughter Kelsey Higgins and husband, Justin Higgins; his grandson Jamison Price, his five great-grandchildren Finley, Eli, Rosie, Elsie, and Reese; and his brother Bob Price and sister Sondra Price.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary located at 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Burial services will take place at the Woodland Cemetery on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
