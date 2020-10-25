1/1
Larry Warren Price
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Warren Price
1941 - 2020
Larry Warren Price, age 79, passed away the early morning of October 18, 2020 at home. He was born on May 5, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Larry's love for his son, grandkids and great-grandkids cannot be surpassed. He was truly the epitome of a grandpa and some of our favorite memories as his grandkids include singing "We Built This City" on the car rides to school and banging pots and pans to ring in the new year at our annual New Year's Eve sleepovers. He was also a big jokester, and was always teasing his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was even making jokes with the nurses a few days before his death.
Larry had many favorite things. He loved University of Utah football, Nascar racing, cheering on any Ford driver, annual Vegas trips to the races, and camping with his family, just to name a few. His favorite spot, along with his late wife's Suzanne's, was up in Woodland, Utah where he will be laid to rest beside her.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Suzanne Price, who passed away earlier this year in February; four sisters, Gayle Moffitt, Betty Mathis, Marilyn Brown, Carol Jean Elkington, two brothers, Max Price and George S. Price, and his parents Clinton K. and Phyllis Price.
He is survived by his only son, Jeffery Price; Jeff's wife Maria Price; his granddaughter Whitney Smith and husband, Michael Smith; his granddaughter Kelsey Higgins and husband, Justin Higgins; his grandson Jamison Price, his five great-grandchildren Finley, Eli, Rosie, Elsie, and Reese; and his brother Bob Price and sister Sondra Price.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary located at 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Burial services will take place at the Woodland Cemetery on Thursday, October 29th at 11:00 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Burial
11:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Lawn
2350 E 1300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84108
(801) 582-1582
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Lawn

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved